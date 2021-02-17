Mountain Metropolitan Transit is seeking public input on several proposed route changes planned for the spring.
Mountain Metro has recommended the following additions and extensions:
- Route 36, seasonal shuttle from Beckers Lane to downtown Manitou Springs: Extend Route 36 to the Serpentine Drive roundabout. Proposed implementation: April 25.
- Route 37: Add an express route from the Academy Boulevard/Astrozon Boulevard Super Stop area to Peak Innovation Park and Colorado Springs Airport. Proposed implementation: June 6
The following service reductions were recommended:
- Route 33, Manitou Springs shuttle to the Incline/Cog Railway: A. Eliminate second bus during the peak season (late April to late September) on Saturdays and Sundays. Proposed implementation: April 25. B. Reduce operating hours in the off-season (January to late April, and late September through December). Off-season service will end at 6 p.m. rather than 8 p.m. Proposed implementation: Sept. 26
Due to the pandemic, Mountain Metropolitan Transit will run the public input meetings digitally.
Mountain Metro has posted an online video and survey on the proposed service changes and to gather input before a final decision. Links to the survey, video and meeting schedule are at mmtransit.com.
Public comments can also be submitted by phone to 719-385-7433, faxed to 719-385-5419 or sent using the city’s GoCOS app.
Comments will be accepted through Feb. 25.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, anyone requiring an auxiliary aid to participate in these meetings should make the request no later than Feb. 23. Citizens who are deaf may also use 711 to arrange for an accommodation.
Mountain Metropolitan Transit provides local fixed-route bus service and Metro Mobility ADA paratransit service for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. All buses are wheelchair-lift equipped.
Mountain Metropolitan Transit also provides other services such as Metro Rides’ ridesharing, vanpool and bicycling programs. All buses are equipped with bike racks for riders who want to utilize the bike-n-bus program.