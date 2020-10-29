The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will open 14 more Voter Service and Polling Centers, on Friday, Oct. 30, adding to the eight VSPCs already operating.
This weekend 22 VSPC locations will be open Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Clerk’s Office encourages voters who need in-person services to use Saturday hours in advance of Election Day.
On Monday, Nov. 2, 13 more VSPCs will open, bringing the total to 35 locations. They'll operate 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Election Day, Nov. 3.
It's now too late to mail 2020 ballots, so voters should drop their signed, completed ballots at a secure 24/7 ballot drop-off box.
Voters should be aware that the primary purposes of a Voter Center are to:
register new voters;
update voter registrations;
issue a replacement ballot;
issue a ballot to a voter who did not receive one in the mail; and
offer ADA ballot marking devices for individuals with disabilities.
Anyone who prefers to vote in person can come to a Voter Center and get a paper ballot to vote and deposit, or they can drop their completed mail ballot off in person. All ballots are processed the same way.
The Clerk’s branch offices will be closed for motor vehicle, driver’s license and recording services on Nov. 2 and 3. All the branch offices will be open as VSPCs and will provide only voting services on those two days.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voters are encouraged to vote in the safety of their homes, to help safeguard the well-being of the electorate and staff. Voters seeking in-person service will be asked to abide by COVID-19 safety precautions to receive services.
Over 99 percent of the El Paso County population lives within 10-15 minutes of a VSPC or secure 24/7 ballot drop-off box.