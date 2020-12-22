El Paso County Public Health received a shipment of 300 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Dec. 22, just one week after the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrived.
The vaccines will be distributed to a local Safeway to administer to additional health care workers in Phase 1A who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for longer periods of time.
Community partners, providers and pharmacies across El Paso County are coming together to help ensure that health care workers and vulnerable populations are able to receive the vaccine, according to the announcement from Public Health.
“It is exciting to see our frontline heroes getting timely access to the vaccine, which will help them be able to continue caring for their patients,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director at El Paso County Public Health. “This is a monumental effort taking place in our community, and it is a testament to the strength of El Paso County’s response.”
Colorado is in Phase 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan, which means vaccines are only available for frontline health care workers at this time.
Vaccines are not currently available to the general public, and El Paso County Public Health is not currently providing COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please call COHELP at 877-462-2911 (open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
COVID-19 data dashboard update
Data through Dec. 21 shows El Paso County has the following COVID-19 metrics:
14-day Incidence: 816.1 (down from 864.4 the previous day)
Average daily cases in the last seven days: 325 (down from 348 the previous day)
14-day positivity: 11.20 percent (down from 11.59 percent the previous day)
Hospital admissions in the last seven days (Dec. 15-21): 76 (down from 122 during the previous seven days, Dec. 8-14)
El Paso County has had 12 days of a positivity rate below 15 percent, and 12 days of decline in incidence. From Dec. 9-21, there has been a reduction of 437.6 incidence points in the county.
“These trends are encouraging and speak to the community’s collective effort to come together to slow the spread of COVID-19,” according to a statement from El Paso County Public Health. “To continue lowering our numbers, it’s imperative to remain vigilant in practicing prevention measures through the holidays.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends:
Celebrate the holidays only with people who live in your household.
Refrain from traveling. Celebrate virtually with the people who don’t live with you.
Avoid crowded stores. Shop for gifts online and have them delivered or pick them up curbside. Find local Colorado businesses to support via the #ShopLocalColorado campaign.
Wear a mask and keep your distance whenever you do leave your home.