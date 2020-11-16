ManitouMade.com has launched as a COVID-19 economic recovery project "featuring people, products and experiences found only in Manitou Springs," according to a joint news release issued by the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau & Office of Economic Development and the Manitou Springs Creative District.
The online marketplace is funded by CARES Act Relief Fund dollars through the El Paso County Department of Economic Development.
Most of the makers, artists and merchants participating in the multivendor marketplace are selling online for the first time, the release said.
“We set out on an ambitious project to build out a new digital marketplace while creating a safe place to learn new skills together in just 75 days,” Manitou Springs Creative District Executive Director Becca Sickbert said in the release. “To do that, we had to embrace a little risk-taking and imperfection, but we’re pleased with the result. That we’ve been able to deliver this project so quickly is a tribute to all the teamwork and one-on-one education behind the scenes.”
The project, led by the MSCD in partnership with the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau & Office of Economic Development, aims to expand visibility and support for Manitou Springs businesses, creatives and culture online.
“With COVID-19 restrictions returning to the region, we are delighted to announce that manitoumade.com is now open for business in time for holiday shopping and beyond,” Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Lewis said in the release. “Adding this site to our economic toolkit gives business owners and creatives more flexibility.”
Ecommerce learning opportunities will continue through 2020 for the region at manitoumade.com/learning. Developed by the Manitou Made team and led by project specialist Maria Navaratne, the learning system is an online resource with classes curated statewide and through regional partnerships.
Coursework sources include the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, original webinars from local entrepreneurs experienced in pivoting response and strategic thinking, and digital marketing classes presented by Lynda.com, free with a Pikes Peak Library District card.
“Small business ownership requires a level of dedication to creating products, services and experiences for customers that leaves very little time to learn new skills,” said Navaratne.
“Manitou Springs small business owners continue to have a growth mindset despite the current economic crisis, they simply needed a vehicle like Manitou Made to simplify the process of launching an eCommerce store, and a very intentional, individualized educational support system.”