Bill Otto was hired last week as the new chief of police for the Manitou Springs Police Department. The former interim chief took over the position after responding to an internal job posting by the city on Feb. 2. Otto was the sole applicant for the position.
According to a news release issued by the city of Manitou Springs, "Otto served 20+ years at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, where he began as a booking officer for the Jail. He then moved on to become a patrol officer, school resource officer, detective, patrol sergeant, internal affairs investigator, sergeant for the Special Victims Unit, and sergeant for the Major Crimes Unit. He retired from his position as a sergeant for the Major Crimes Unit in 2018."
The release said Otto began his career with the Manitou Springs Police Department as a detective in July 2020 and became acting chief of police in January 2021. This position transitioned to interim chief of police in summer of 2021.
“I am excited to continue to serve the Manitou Springs community, and to continue my career with the City of Manitou Springs," Otto said in the release. "The Manitou Springs Police Department is in the best position it has ever been. We have dedicated officers who are committed to community policing and, in the past year, have implemented over 50+ policies and procedures to support the longevity of our Police Department. We have also begun regular community engagement to help shape who our officers are, and how our community connects with us. Coffee with the Cop, sports ball distributions at our schools, community meetings, and other ways in which we connect with our community will continue for years to come.”
Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said, “Chief Otto has done an admirable job, particularly in light of many challenges. He has cultivated a good sense of the community’s unique personality, and this will help drive his sense of law enforcement and public safety. He’s a great fit.”