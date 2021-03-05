Due to anew co-location partnership, Pikes Peak Library District will relocate Manitou Springs Library to the Manitou Art Center, with a grand opening set for today, March 5. The co-location will combine access to art, literature, creative studios, meeting spaces "and the vast resources and services of the public library all in one place," a PPLD news release said.
"Building upon a decade of cooperation, PPLD and the MAC are transforming the historic building at 515 Manitou Avenue to become a shared space that extends more benefits to local artists, Library cardholders, and the greater community," the release said. "PPLD will be able to offer more than traditional library resources and services – and in a way that’s accessible – to all in Manitou Springs. The MAC will join them in welcoming more residents to learn, connect, create and tinker with their already extensive offering of equipment and creative spaces."
“Uniting Manitou Springs Library under one roof with the MAC allows us to best serve residents now and into the foreseeable future,” John Spears, chief librarian and CEO for PPLD, said in the release, adding, “While the City of Manitou Springs and a local task force plan for the future of the historic Carnegie building, we can provide library services to everyone in the local community through a strong co-location partnership.”
According to the release, patrons can safely browse the collection, speak with a librarian, book a computer session, or use the fax, scan and copier machine. Attendees can also take home a limited-edition library card, a special take-and-make kit, and giveaways while supplies last. The library is open until 5 p.m.
“We’re excited to see what other long-term benefits arise from this joint venture,” said Natalie Johnson, MAC’s executive director, in the release. “As co-location partners, we’ll capitalize on existing resources and play to each other’s strengths with a goal to benefit MAC members, Library cardholders, local artists, community partners, taxpayers and the local economy.”
As the shared spaces expand in the near future, Manitou Springs Library and the MAC plan to offer broader access to on-site meeting rooms, computer labs, makerspaces, art studios and workforce development opportunities, the release said, adding, "All of this will occur while the City and local task force explore funding and construction proposals for an expansion and facility improvements at the Carnegie building, which could take a few years."
“We welcome the opportunity to work with the City and return to the Carnegie building if the Library can be accessible to everyone and in a way that allows for a common experience similar to our other libraries,” Spears said in the release. “In the meantime, we look forward to relocating and opening doors, right in the heart of Manitou Springs, to support people’s aspirations, foster creativity and innovation, and boost prosperity.”
Learn more about the new co-location partnership at ppld.org/MACcolocation.