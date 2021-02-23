Manitou Springs Library is relocating to the Manitou Art Center.
Under a new co-location partnership, Pikes Peak Library District and the MAC are transforming the historic building at 515 Manitou Avenue to become a shared space. The grand opening is set for Friday, March 5.
Art, literature, creative studios, meeting spaces, and the resources and services of the public library will all be housed in one place.
“PPLD will be able to offer more than traditional library resources and services — and in a way that’s accessible — to all in Manitou Springs,” a joint announcement from PPLD and the MAC reads. “The MAC will join them in welcoming more residents to learn, connect, create and tinker with their already extensive offering of equipment and creative spaces.”
“Uniting Manitou Springs Library under one roof with the MAC allows us to best serve residents now and into the foreseeable future,” said John Spears, PPLD’s chief librarian and CEO. “While the City of Manitou Springs and a local task force plan for the future of the historic Carnegie building, we can provide library services to everyone in the local community through a strong co-location partnership.”
Funding and construction proposals are being explored for an expansion and facility improvements at the Carnegie building, and that process could take a few years.
“We welcome the opportunity to work with the City and return to the Carnegie building if the Library can be accessible to everyone and in a way that allows for a common experience similar to our other libraries,” Spears said.
“In the meantime, we look forward to relocating and opening doors, right in the heart of Manitou Springs, to support people’s aspirations, foster creativity and innovation, and boost prosperity.”