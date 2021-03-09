Restaurants can expand capacity under some levels of the COVID-19 dial, under changes announced by Colorado’s health department March 8.
Last call for alcohol at El Paso County restaurants has also been extended to 12 a.m. in Level Orange: High Risk, 1 a.m. in Level Blue: Cautious and 2 a.m. in Level Yellow: Concern. As of March 9, El Paso County was in Level Yellow.
The details of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s changes are as follows.
Restaurants and seated indoor events (including at casinos) in Level Blue can expand capacity to 225 people without using the distancing space calculator.
Restaurants and seated indoor events (including at casinos) in Level Yellow can expand capacity to 150 people without using the distancing space calculator.
Seated indoor events in Level Red can calculate distancing without using the distancing space calculator.
A new disease incidence metric buffer allows counties to exceed their dial level's disease incidence metric and stay in that level as long as they don't exceed the minimum of the next more restrictive dial level's incidence rate by more than 15 percent for five consecutive days. (This creates more predictability with dial moves and prevents counties moving back and forth unnecessarily by ensuring a consistent trend exists first.)
Masks can be removed in classrooms to play musical instruments that cannot be played while wearing a mask, but students must continue to physically distance. Performers with masks can be 12 feet away and without masks 25 feet — and instrument players with bell covers could be 12 feet apart and without 25.
At events, performers who are wearing masks should be at least 12 feet away from spectators (down from 25 feet). Performers not wearing masks must stay at least 25 feet away.
5 Star-certified businesses in Level Blue may expand capacity limits by 50 people above the Level Blue caps.
The changes took effect March 7.