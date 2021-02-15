Four Colorado Springs natives are launching a new garbage service company, which starts residential pickups March 1.
Carefree Disposal is owned and operated by four generations from the city’s Westside. Scott Saunders, Darrel Stutzman, Ricky Saunders and Renae Rockwell have more than 150 years combined industry experience, according to a news release from Carefree.
Darrel Stutzman, Carefree’s vice president, spent 30 years as fleet manager at Bestway Disposal, until it was bought out by GFL.
To start, Carefree will service only western Colorado Springs, covering the 80903, 80904, 80905, 80906, 80907, 80909 and 80919 zip codes.
“Our first priority is customer service,” Stutzman said of the decision to initially limit pickup areas, “and we can’t focus on that if we take on too much too soon. We want to build a strong customer base before we expand to other areas.”
“Our plan for the future is to build a strong customer service driven business that will include recycling and commercial accounts for all of Colorado Springs,” said Scott Saunders, Carefree’s president. “We hope to build our garbage disposal business, up from one truck operating on the westside, to a fleet of trucks covering the city — one that the next generation will be proud to continue.”