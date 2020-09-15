Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Sept. 12 that she would file a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service to try to stop it from sending a mailer to all voters nationwide that contains inaccurate voter information for multiple states, including Colorado.
The mailer also triggered the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office to issue a warning Sept. 14.
Griswold said in a release the Postal Service intends to mail a card to every household in the nation. It incorrectly suggests voters ask for a mail ballot 15 days before the election and return their ballots by mail at least seven days before the election.
"In Colorado, every registered voter is sent a ballot without having to make a request and voters are urged to return ballots by mail sooner than seven days before the election," Griswold said in a release. "My office asked USPS officials to delay or not send the mailer in Colorado, but they refused to commit to that."
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a donor to President Donald Trump's campaign who was appointed by Trump, has removed mail boxes and sorting machines, as well as changed mail schedules allegedly in efforts to slow down the mail at a time when states are looking to the Postal Service to help voters cast ballots during a dangerous pandemic.
DeJoy has refused to reverse those measures, drawing legal action. On Aug. 18, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Gov. Jared Polis and Griswold, all Democrats, joined a multistate federal lawsuit challenging DeJoy’s Postal Service cuts, which they said “threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November.”
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman, a Republican, issued a release Sept. 14 warning people to be on the lookout for the mailer that contains "incorrect election information for Colorado."
In boldfaced type, the release said: "In Colorado ballots will be mailed to every eligible registered voter automatically on October 9, 2020—citizens do not need to make a request to our office. If returning by mail, voters should deposit their voted ballot in the mail stream no later than eight days, October 26, before the November 3 election, contrary to what the USPS mailer suggests."
Broerman issued a statement saying:
“While the transmitting of some of the details on the postcard sent by the United States Postal Service is incorrect, this does allow our office to ask our citizens to 'make a plan to vote' in the November 3 General Election, by updating their registration or by registering to vote today. Finally, I would like to emphasize that the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has enjoyed a positive working relationship with Postal Service officials, the dedicated staff that processes the mail, and the route carriers that deliver those ballots to our voters’ doorsteps.”
Verify voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov. Return your ballot at one of the 37 secure 24-hour ballot drop box locations in El Paso County.
The Nov. 3 election will decide several local measures, including whether voters will have a say in future transfers of parkland to other ownership and whether the city's revenue cap will be tied to 2019 or 2020 revenue, as well as 11 statewide ballot measures, U.S. Senator from Colorado and president of the United States.