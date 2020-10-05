A Colorado Springs entrepreneur is launching a new e-commerce website to help small businesses sell their products online.
Bernard Sandoval, the founder of SANDIA Marketing and Advertising, announced Oct. 2 that registration has started for the new site, MainStreetEXPO.com.
The site is designed to “deliver an easier, more affordable way for small retailers to sell to a national audience online,” according to the announcement.
"Too many businesses are closing," Sandoval said. "I grew up in a family of small businesspeople. Many of my clients are small businesses. I do this work because I want to see them succeed.
"If I just sat here while so many of them close their doors for good, I couldn't live with myself."
The new site is undergoing testing with merchants from Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Texas, Maryland and Massachusetts.
Shopping capability comes online Oct. 15.
On the site, merchants will be able to create virtual storefronts for customers hyper-focused on buying from small businesses and will also be able to expand their customer base for immediate revenue and long-term online sales.
The site is being promoted to shoppers, city governments, chambers and regional business development entities.
"We went from whiteboard to launch in 30 days because we care fiercely about seeing our small businesses survive COVID and thrive after COVID," Sandoval said.
"These merchants need a solution yesterday."
Small retailers can register for the site by contacting retail@mainstreetexpo.com.