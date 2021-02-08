Pikes Peak Library District will reopen its makerspaces and video/audio recording studios on Tuesday, Feb. 9, along with a limited number of meeting spaces at five locations.
Library patrons also can check out studio equipment and use 3D print drop-off services.
“We have heard from many who are eager to come back and use these spaces and equipment,” said Teona Shainidze Krebs, chief public services officer and deputy chief librarian for PPLD.
“We’re thrilled to have finally reached the point where we can safely resume more services while still prioritizing everyone’s health and safety during the ongoing pandemic.”
The makerspaces at East Library, Library 21c and Sand Creek Library will give access to laser engravers, sewing machines and die cutters.
The studios at Library 21c and Sand Creek Library will be available for on-site sound recordings and other video and photography needs with equipment like musical instruments, cameras, tripods and lighting.
While study rooms remain closed, a select number of public meeting spaces will reopen across the Library District.
East, Penrose, Rockrimmon and Sand Creek libraries, along with Library 21c, will have one meeting room available for one public reservation per day. Reservations can be made up to six weeks in advance for a maximum of two hours at a time.
“Our team has put in a lot of work behind the scenes to safely reopen these spaces,” Shainidze Krebs said. “They took the necessary time to ensure all needed precautions and processes were in place, and now we’re ready to open more doors and connect more people with what they need to pursue their goals.”
Safety protocols and restrictions for use are in place to protect library patrons and staff. For example, all equipment must be reserved in advance, room capacities will be strictly enforced, and buffer times will be instituted to allow for thorough sanitation between each reservation.
PPLD’s other requirements that adhere to local public health orders, including face coverings and building capacity limits, will continue to be in place.
Service hours vary by location, and reservations will be required for use of these spaces and equipment. Patrons can continue to use the Library remotely, take advantage of curbside services, or visit the Library to browse the collection, use a computer and WiFi, charge devices, and fax, copy or scan documents. The first hour of each day is reserved for people at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
Learn more about the Library’s response to COVID-19 and what to expect at ppld.org/covid-19.