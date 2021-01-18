The Colorado Springs Business Journal will host the 2021 Book of Lists Reception on Jan. 28 — a virtual event featuring Mayor John Suthers, UCCS Economic Forum Director Tatiana Bailey and Pikes Peak SBDC Executive Director Aikta Marcoulier.
Suthers, Bailey and Marcoulier will discuss how Colorado Springs is emerging from the pandemic and what changes are in store for 2021. They will also take questions from attendees.
Zoom invitations will be emailed to registrants 24 hours prior to the event, which runs 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Registrants will have the option to pick up appetizer boxes from the Picnic Basket Catering, 1701 S. 8th Street, along with the 2021 Book of Lists, which is full of local business leads, marketing ideas and community connections.
Pricing is as follows:
$20 per person (virtual event and Book of Lists)
$40 per person (virtual event, Book of Lists, and appetizer box to be picked up on the day of the event)
Hard copies of the 2021 Book of Lists will also be available at the Business Journal’s office, 235 S. Nevada Ave., 8:30am-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.csbj.com/events.