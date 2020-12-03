The vast majority of businesses are following COVID-19 protocols, according to a new field study by the Colorado Department of Revenue.
Over the week of Thanksgiving, CDOR completed 204 inspection checks. Of those, only two businesses received a summary suspension because of dangerous conditions.
“Most Colorado businesses are doing their part by following COVID-19 state and local protocols, because they know that we can and will get through this together and understand the importance of inspiring consumer confidence in safety,” Governor Jared Polis said in a Dec. 2 news release.
“When a business cuts corners on safety and freeloads on others, it hinders our entire state’s ability to suppress this deadly virus and undermines our shared goal of bouncing back stronger than before.
"Thankfully, this evidence shows how the vast majority of Colorado businesses are successfully implementing protocols to help keep Coronavirus at bay.”
The state legislature is currently discussing sending critical legislation to the Polis’ desk that will help Colorado families, small businesses, provide tax relief and fees waivers for restaurants and bars during the challenging winter months ahead. Polis is urging Washington to pass a real relief package to further stimulate the economy.
Colorado state agencies communicate with state-regulated entities to ensure compliance with all public health orders, according to Polis’ office. In addition to communication and regular updates to the state’s COVID website, state agencies contact regulated entities if a potential violation has been reported.
While enforcement generally starts at the local level, the state has been involved in enforcement through cease and desist orders and the temporary suspension of certain licenses. The Department of Regulatory Agencies directly contacts licensees if there is a complaint of potential violation of an Executive Order or Public Health Order.
The Liquor Enforcement Division undertakes routine compliance checks at liquor licensed establishments to ensure licensees are in compliance with state and local public health orders.