More than 95 percent of Colorado households have been counted so far in the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Sept. 22.
Nationwide, the total response rate is 95.8 percent; in Colorado, it’s 95.4 percent.
The Census Bureau is urging households that have not been counted to respond today.
"It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker," said Laurie Cipriano of the U.S. Census Bureau. "This is the first year the census has been conducted primarily online, which has helped with responses during the pandemic.
“Census takers in Colorado are currently following up with households that have not yet responded — and it's making a difference,” Cipriano said in a news release. “We urge Coloradans to cooperate with census takers to make sure everyone living their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.”
Census statistics inform how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years. They’re also used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control are working together to protect the health and safety of the public and census employees.
Here's how to respond:
By phone at 844-330-2020 in English and 12 Non-English languages
By mail using the paper questionnaire mailed to non-responding addresses
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or visit 2020census.gov.