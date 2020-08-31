El Paso County Community Development Block Grant Program is announcing an additional application cycle for the release of CDBG-CV funds. The application process opens Tuesday, Sept. 1. The funds are intended to prevent, prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than $450,000 is being made available to local nonprofit agencies and participating municipal governments for direct client services such as: rent/utility assistance, employment training and mental health services.
"The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program continues to be one of the longest standing and most flexible federal funding opportunities across the nation,” said Economic Development Executive Director Crystal LaTier. “This targeted special initiative will bring federal funding to our region, which will help our community prevent, prepare, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The El Paso County Economic Development team is excited to announce that we are opening up a second round of applications to allocate CDBG funding in our region to non-profits and municipalities providing direct client relief services for our residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Funding is being made available through an allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and subject to specialized CDBG regulations.
Guidelines:
All projects must be designed to serve persons of low to moderate income affected by COVID-19 pandemic who reside within El Paso County but outside the city limits of Colorado Springs, per the primary goal of the program.
Webinar offers additional info:
Nonprofits and municipal governments interested in learning more can attend a webinar Thursday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. Interested agencies can sign up to attend by emailing chloelomprey@elpasoco.com. This meeting is hosted through Microsoft Teams and closed captioning is provided automatically.
Application Details:
Agencies interested in applying can visit admin.elpasoco.com/economic-development/cdbg/ to view the application and instructions. All first-time applicants are required to contact program staff before submitting their application. The application cycle will open Sept. 1 and close Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.