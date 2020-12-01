Home prices nationwide increased by 7.3 percent in October 2020 compared with October 2018, according to a new report from CoreLogic.
Month over month, October 2020 prices increased 1.1 percent compared with September 2020.
The report forecasts that home prices will increase by 0.4 percent from October 2020 to November 2020 and by 1.9 percent from October 2020 to October 2021.
“Home buyers have been spurred by record-low mortgage rates and an urgency to buy or upgrade to more space, especially as much of the American workforce continues to work from home,” CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell said. “First-time buyers in particular should remain a big part of next year’s home purchases, as the largest wave of millennials is heading into prime home-buying years.”
The supply shortage could further intensify as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and would-be sellers remain hesitant about putting their homes on the market, the report stated.
However, to keep up with the rising demand, new home construction surged in October, and builder confidence reached a new high for the third consecutive month.
CoreLogic projects that the decreased pressure on supply could moderate home price growth over the next year.
“However, should the economic recovery from the pandemic be more robust, then we would expect projections for home price performance to improve,” the report said.
Despite the rapid acceleration of national home prices, local markets vary widely. In Phoenix, Arizona, for example, where a shortage of homes for sale is severe, prices increased 12.1 percent year over year in October.
The New York-Jersey City-White Plains metro area, however, recorded a small annual increase of 2.1 percent as residents continued to look for more space in less populated areas.
The Denver metro area, which experienced a 6.8 percent year-over-year home price increase, was among the top 10 metro areas in the nation.