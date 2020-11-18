Colorado Springs Airport saw more passengers in October than September, but the pandemic still has numbers way down compared with last year.
In October, COS enplaned 35,830 passengers and a total of 71,739 passengers traveled through the terminal.
For year to date, COS’ total passenger count was 606,568, representing a 56.2 percent decrease from 2019.
Load factors for the month of October are up on previous months, but are lower than normal, averaging 75.3 percent for the month and down 18.3 points down year-to date versus last year — primarily due to social distancing protocols and lower travel demands due to the virus.
With the holidays approaching, COS is relaunching its holiday season parking promotion, offering 50 percent off long-term parking from Nov. 21-30 and Dec. 19-Jan. 3. Travelers can redeem the savings on long-term parking over the course of two periods of time.
For safety, mask or face coverings are required throughout the airport and on each of the four carriers. Travelers will find signage regarding best practices for social distancing, mask usage, plastic shield barriers, increase of surface disinfection and reduced touchpoints in their travel experience.
Additionally, employees of all four carriers and the Airport are being required by their employers to complete temperature scans before entering their work space. All of these measures are designed to slow or stop the spread of germs and viruses.
The airport also strongly urges passengers and guests to follow guidelines designed to keep themselves and others healthy and safe.