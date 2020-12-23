The newly released 2020 Grocery Store Wars analysis shows living near a Trader Joe’s, a Whole Foods or an ALDI might affect a home’s value.
ATTOM Data Solutions’ annual report looks at the impact from the perspective of a homebuyer based on home price appreciation and home equity, and from the perspective of an investor looking for the best home flipping returns and home seller return on investment.
Trader Joe’s leads the pack for homebuyers, while ALDI wins among investors.
ATTOM’s infographic (below) shows the results of an analysis of U.S. zip codes with at least one Whole Foods store, one Trader Joe’s store and one ALDI store:
For Homebuyers
Average home value:
Trader Joe’s: $644,558
Whole Foods: $532,224
ALDI: $250,850
Average home equity:
Trader Joe’s: 37% ($255,066)
Whole Foods: 33% ($191,380)
ALDI: 26% ($71,204)
For Investors
Average 5-year home price appreciation:
ALDI: 41%
Trader Joe’s: 35%
Whole Foods: 33%
Average gross flipping ROI:
ALDI: 58%
Whole Foods: 36%
Trader Joe’s: 30%
See more at https://www.attomdata.com/news/market-trends/home-sales-prices/attom-data-solutions-2020-grocery-store-wars-analysis/