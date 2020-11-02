Restaurants can now apply for the Winter Outdoor Grant Program, which will provide funding to winterize patio spaces for outdoor dining.
Governor Jared Polis, in partnership with the Colorado Restaurant Association, the Colorado Restaurant Foundation and Xcel Energy, announced the program Nov. 1.
Polis discussed ways to support local restaurants during the pandemic in October, with CRA and restaurateurs.
“The restaurant industry is critical to the economic health of the State of Colorado, and it’s vital to the well-being of our local communities,” Polis said in a news release.
“We need to continue to support our restaurants, even as we work to contain the virus and reduce transmission. This innovative program offers funding and inspiration to make outdoor dining plausible through the cold months. It will give restaurants means to keep their doors open, to keep their staff employed, and to continue to safely serve our communities.
“I hope the public join me in supporting restaurants this winter, perhaps by experiencing these unique winter outdoor dining concepts, or by dining out or ordering takeout or delivery.”
Grant funds can be used toward design, construction, applicable fees and supplies like tents, heaters, etc. Grants will be distributed through the Colorado Restaurant Foundation.
The Winter Outdoor Grant Program was established with a seed commitment from Xcel Energy Foundation and Xcel Energy, which made a $500,000 contribution to the Colorado Restaurant Association Foundation to help support restaurants through winter.
They have also committed to matching donations of $50,000, up to an additional $250,000, for every $500,000 that’s raised for the Colorado Restaurant Association Foundation. That represents a possible $750,000 total contribution from the Xcel Energy Foundation and Xcel Energy, and is one of the single largest gifts the company has ever made.
The program developed feasible ideas for how all restaurants could effectively create and adapt to additional dining via the Outdoor Winter Design Workshop held Oct. 19.
The event brought together the American Council of Engineering Companies of Colorado, the American Institute ofArchitects Colorado, the Associated General Contractors of Colorado, other design and construction professionals, public health officials, representatives from local fire departments, building officials, and restaurateurs.
Teams were assigned a specific outdoor space type (e.g. rooftop, parking lot, adjacent park) and geography (e.g. urban, mountain resort). They were asked to consider safety, cost, permitting, regulations, ease of implementation, and the comfort of guests as they created their concepts. The final conceptual plans are at COOutdoorDining.org.