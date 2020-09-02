Gov. Jared Polis discussed his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and visited local organizations supported by the COVID-19 Relief Fund in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Sept. 1.
“It’s always terrific being in Southern Colorado and connecting with our communities and people most impacted by this devastating pandemic. Southern Colorado is a key piece of our state’s response and recovery efforts and its health is intertwined with our state’s health,” Polis said in a news release issued by his office. “It was great to visit the new free, quick, and easy testing site at the Citadel in Colorado Springs and meet with educators to discuss their efforts to ensure every kid receives an education in a safe environment. I also enjoyed speaking with local non-profits who were helped by our COVID-19 Relief Fund in Pueblo and members of the small business community about ways to ensure we bounce back stronger than before.”
The governor was joined by Colorado Springs state representatives Tony Exum and Marc Snyder and Sen. Pete Lee at the COVID-19 at The Citadel mall's free community testing site launched by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment with El Paso County Public Health.
Polis then visited Patriot Elementary School at Fort Carson and met with the superintendent, teachers and faculty. The state is providing every school district with medical-grade KN95 masks for staff who work directly with students, "part of the Polis Administration’s broader effort to provide schools with the resources they need to reopen safely," the release said.
The state has supplied 20,000 KN95 facemasks to school districts in Pueblo and 17,150 to districts in El Paso County.
"Colorado businesses are harnessing innovation and technology to adapt to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Polis met with ActivArmor ... in Pueblo," the release said. "Before the pandemic, the company provided hygienic, waterproof alternatives to traditional casting and splinting. But since the pandemic, they have adapted their business to provide N95 masks that are washable and transparent, which improves communication between health care providers and patients."
In the afternoon, Polis visited two recipients of the COVID-19 Relief Fund, the YWCA Pueblo (accompanied by State Rep. Bri Buentello) and the East Side Child Care Center (accompanied by Senate President Leroy Garcia).
To date, the COVID-19 Relief Fund has distributed nearly $22 million across Colorado, and in Pueblo and El Paso counties, nearly $1 million has been distributed to 40 organizations.
Polis was joined by Leroy Garcia, State Rep. Daneya Esgar, DOLA Executive Director Rick Garcia, and OEDIT Executive Director Betsy Markey at the Sept. 1 COVID-19 briefing.
“This year has been historic in more ways than one, but despite undeniable difficulties, I am proud of the way we have come together on behalf of Coloradans," Leroy Garcia said. "At the legislature, we have been able to help small businesses and hardworking Coloradans get back on their feet by passing meaningful legislation. In Colorado, we have a long history of frontier-style fortitude – persevering with teamwork when challenges arise. And that’s exactly what we’re doing in response to this pandemic — working as a unit to build back stronger.”
OEDIT Executive Director Markey thanked members of the legislature for their efforts on Energize Colorado, which launched this week.
The governor also visited Crites Produce with state representatives Bri Buentello and Esgar and later donned a Pueblo chile mask at the Sept. 1 briefing. Pueblo chiles play an integral role in the agricultural economy of Colorado, "in addition to being a key component of the state’s culture, heritage and history," the release said.
The governor also made some time for one of the state's longest-standing traditions.
"Colorado has been able to keep our historic State Fair open thanks to the herculean efforts of the State Fair staff and Governor Polis visited the State Fair ... and attended a livestock auction," the release continued. "Through creative online programming, like the Day Camp for Kids, and modified events like the Drive-Thru Food Fair, they have truly reimagined the Colorado State Fair in a way that maintains iconic traditions, while keeping Coloradans safe."