Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Oct. 21 that reinforced the national eviction halt at the state level.
The order follows the conclusion of the state’s Special Eviction Task Force which presented recommendations to the Governor earlier this month. Polis enacted many of their more basic recommendations on Oct. 15, which included a continuation of the 30-day instead of 10-day eviction notice, a suspension of late fees and interest until 2021, and encouragement for cities to remove the limits on the number of unrelated people living in one house and number of days a hotel room can be occupied.
Polis first stopped evictions statewide in the spring before allowing the executive order to lapse in June. In September the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halted evictions nationwide until Jan.1, 2021. The most recent executive order follows concerns raised by the task force that the CDC order could be rescinded in court or otherwise weakened.
Not all members of the task force approved of this recommendation. The task force report stated that opposition was “related to concern that added complexity will result in owners increasing deposits and underwriting standards to mitigate risk as well as concern about enforcing the non-substantial lease violations clause.”
The order stated that it amends and extends last week's order “reaffirming and clarifying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national eviction moratorium and protecting residential and commercial tenants at risk for eviction who were economically harmed by COVID-19.”
Those at risk are largely low-income, more likely to be nonwhite and have children. The report found that households that pay more than 50 percent of their total income to housing costs could increase from 150,000 in January to 360,000 by the end of the year.
Though rental payment remains high and eviction rates continue to be low this fall, housing advocates are worried about a steep increase in housing instability come January. The task force reported that 150,000 to 230,000 Colorado households could face eviction at the end of the year.