After standing vacant more than four years, the sprawling Cheyenne Business Campus — formerly home to Honeywell — has been leased to the General Services Administration.
The contract award amount for the new 10-year lease is $46,056,160.50.
The GSA is the independent agency of the federal government that manages government buildings and real estate, provides product and service procurement support, and develops policies and regulations. Its nearest major campus is at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood.
The 164,582-square-foot, 26-acre Cheyenne Business Campus, at 1110 Bayfield Drive, overlooks Quail Lake and is a couple of minutes from Fort Carson and NORAD.
GSA will occupy 124,915 square feet of the campus.
Purpose-built in 1981 for microprocessor manufacturer Inmos, Cheyenne Business Campus was previously occupied by Honeywell and KBR.
In June 2016, Honeywell lost the contract to consolidate work on the Air Force’s main satellite control network, potentially worth $445 million. Even before the contract went to CACI International, Honeywell notified the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that it would lay off 232 workers in Colorado Springs.
Honeywell began laying off Springs-based workers in August 2016, and for years the location was advertised for lease, offering manufacturing, research and development, warehouse or office use.
Cushman & Wakefield's Colorado Springs Commercial industrial team of Aaron Horn and Heather Mauro represented the landlord, DP International, in the transaction.