Garden Gateway Plaza has sold for $11.2 million to Idaho-based Alturas Capital.
Presidio Property Trust sold the three-building office complex in an off-market transaction that closed Feb. 19 and was announced last week.
Located at 1355, 1357 and 1365 Garden of the Gods Road, Garden Gateway Plaza totals 115,052 square feet on 7.42 acres.
The property was 92 percent leased at the time of sale.
Patrick Deveraux, James Brady and Campbell Davis with CBRE Capital Markets represented Presidio Property Trust.
Alturas also purchased the three-building NorthCreek Office Complex in northern Colorado Springs from Younan Properties in a $47 million deal announced in February.