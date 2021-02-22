Ford Motor Company Fund is working with nonprofits and Ford dealerships to distribute more than 95,000 medical-grade face masks across Colorado.
In Colorado Springs, residents are invited to stop by any distribution site Tuesday, Feb. 23 to pick up 20 disposable face masks, while supplies last.
The locations are: Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills, 1565 Auto Mall Loop; and Phil Long Ford of Motor City, 1212 Motor City Drive. Masks are available 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
More than 20 million masks will be distributed in neighborhoods across the southwestern United States. Mask Donation Day is part of Ford’s FinishStrong initiative — a public call to action encouraging Americans to pull together, protect each other and help save lives in the months until COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available.
Since August 2020, Ford and Ford Fund, the company’s philanthropic arm, have delivered more than 70 million masks to nonprofit organizations, state and local officials, first responders, schools, community groups and Ford dealerships in all 50 states. Ford will hit its goal of producing 120 million medical-grade masks for donation to at-risk communities by mid-2021.
A full list of locations and times is at fordfund.org/maskdonation.