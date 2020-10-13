The U.S. Army has selected FirstNet to build network infrastructure that will support military firefighters, law enforcement and security personnel at 72 Army installations across the United States and Puerto Rico, including Fort Carson and Pueblo Chemical Depot.
FirstNet is a nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.
It is being built with AT&T in partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government.
This technology will allow U.S. Army public safety personnel to easily interoperate and coordinate with local community first responders.
FirstNet will provide crucial connectivity 24 hours a day for the Army’s incident commanders, especially during national emergencies, natural disasters and other significant events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Born out of the 9/11 Commission recommendations to enhance communications across the entire public safety community, it brings new capabilities to strengthen first responders’ incident response.
AT&T is delivering nearly 3,200 lines of FirstNet services, more than 3,000 FirstNet-capable devices and 700+ signal boosters to help improve indoor connectivity. In addition, with FirstNet, the U.S. Army has access to a dedicated nationwide fleet of more than 76 land-based and airborne portable cell sites stationed across the country to provide connectivity during significant events in support of public safety’s mission.
More than 13,000 federal, state, local, municipal and tribal public safety agencies and organizations have subscribed to FirstNet, accounting for more than 1.5 million connections.
The Army conducted a FirstNet pilot program in the spring of this year at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, North Carolina.
The Army further tested FirstNet Ready wireless routers installed in camera-equipped vehicles on Aug. 27 during Hurricane Laura at Fort Polk in Louisiana. The system provided Army operations and planners with near real time delivery of video despite the extreme weather conditions.
