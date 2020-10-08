Springs tech accelerator Exponential Impact has won $50,000 in prize funding from the US Department of Energy: Energy Program for Innovation Clusters.
The EPIC prize recognizes impactful incubators focused on developing strong regional innovation clusters for energy-related technology and entrepreneurship. In the national competition, XI was one of 20 winners.
"Support from the U.S. Department of Energy will fuel Exponential Impact's creation, recruitment and growth of innovative solutions to energy needs " Executive Director Natasha Main said in a news release.
XI will leverage its past success with disruptive and emerging tech startups in its Accelerator and Amplify programs to further recruit and grow energy companies in southern Colorado.
The energy entrepreneurship expansion will not only increase awareness of energy-innovation needs and opportunities, according to XI, but grow businesses and create jobs within the energy industry.
A key target for this expansion is focused on startups solving for energy efficiency and renewable energy. XI is partnering with Colorado Springs Utilities and the city of Colorado Springs on this initiative.