Seven startups will participate in a 10-week virtual accelerator program beginning Sept. 8.
"This year the XI [Exponential Impact] Accelerator program transitioned to a virtual platform to continue offering opportunities for startups to access individualized mentorship, curated lessons based on both business and leadership curriculum as well as technical guidance on product development," said a news release issued by the startup accelerator.
“We are thrilled to welcome these new teams to the program and are confident that the new virtual platform will not only provide the support and resources teams will need to boost their growth, but that it actually allows us to expand what we are able to offer now and in the future” Natasha Main, XI’s executive director, said in the release.
From clean energy hardware to automotive management solutions and donation platforms, the 2020 XI Accelerator startups are:
- Aftermarket Analytics, Pueblo
Aftermarket Analytics helps businesses in the automotive aftermarket improve category management, increase supply chain efficiency and boost profits with predictive models and easy-to-use data portals, according to the news release. The current product suite includes Replacement Rates, Inventory Analyst and Supply Chain Commander.
- Echo, Colorado Springs
Echo is a hyperlocal B2C platform that allows small businesses to communicate their information and brand in a short, concise and easily publishable manner. Businesses push ‘Echos’ to users and potential customers in a nearby area.
- Event Queue, Chicago
Event Queue is a mobile platform with real-time navigation solutions for crowd management, transportation and public safety. It applies spatial intelligence to multiple industries with new digital tools for end-users and workforce. EventQueue solves smart city challenges from traffic, navigation and parking to real-time evacuation plans and more.
- Goodr, Colorado Springs
Goodr is a dynamic donation platform that empowers organizations to receive and distribute ethically sourced goods. Goodr builds and manages seamless organizational donation registries as a service, curates ethical items and optimizes delivery from the retailer to the organization or directly to the beneficiary, according to the XI release.
- F3TCH, Colorado Springs
F3TCH brings the latest communication technology to the guest room by migrating the old hotel guest room telephone to the guest’s smartphone, according to the news release. F3TCH delivers to the hotel the last link to the guest and places the hotel’s services and amenities directly in the guest’s hands.
- Skyhook Solar, Woody Creek
Skyhook Solar creates clean energy independence and resilience through moveable architecture. The Solar Stations are designed to generate clean energy from the sun for powering mobility, resilience and connectivity when and where cities, communities and businesses need it most.
- Trof, Colorado Springs
Trof allows the user to discover new food and make new friends, the XI release said. Trof is a mobile application that connects individuals who share similar interests at restaurants, bars or coffee shops. A user can create a group to meet up at a local restaurant or join someone else’s group.