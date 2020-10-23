The University of Colorado's Board of Regents was preparing to fire its president Bruce Benson in 2018 before he announced he would retire, according to The Denver Post's report that came out Oct. 22.
Waiting in the wings to replace Benson was CEO and president of the local El Pomar Foundation Kyle Hybl, the newspaper reports, although Hybl told the Indy in 2018 he had no plans to seek the job.
From the report:
"Seven pages of notes kept by Regent Sue Sharkey, released by CU under the Colorado Open Records Act, detail the elected leaders’ private discussions that summer about firing Benson over concerns about his lack of leadership and efficacy at the helm of the four-campus, multibillion-dollar university system.
"Sharkey’s notes also reveal efforts by then-Regent Kyle Hybl to be named interim president, and suggest Benson retaliated by using CU donors to somehow threaten Hybl’s job outside the university."
The Post report also states that on July 17, 2018, "[Regent Sue] Sharkey wrote that Hybl told her he had the votes — at least six — to be named interim president, and asked for her support."
Sharkey kept detailed notes as the drama unfolded, and those notes form the basis for The Denver Post's article.
On July 18 that year, Benson announced he would retire, and ultimately the Board of Regents conducted a nationwide search that led to the hiring of Mark Kennedy, former Republican congressman from Minnesota. The choice was controversial due to Kennedy's sponsorship of bills banning same-sex marriage, along with his opposition to government funding of stem cell research, his desire to restrict abortion rights and his support to remove environmental protections for endangered species while serving as a congressman, the Colorado Independent reported.
When Benson announced his retirement, we asked Hybl via email, "With the announcement that Bruce Benson will be stepping down as president of the CU system, I couldn’t help but wonder if you’re interested in the job and plan to apply?"
He replied the same day, July 18, 2018, saying, "President Benson has done an exceptional job leading the University of Colorado System. His efforts, along with the work of his leadership team, CU’s faculty and staff, and our students, have made the University a critical asset for Colorado’s economic, social and cultural fabric. As a Regent for the past twelve years, I have appreciated working with President Benson to support the strategic vision and goals of the University of Colorado System. In the coming months, I will do all I can to support the leadership team during this critical time of transition. I do not intend to apply for the job." (Emphasis added.)
But at the same time, according to The Post, Hybl was celebrating Benson's departure as his pathway to the presidency: "Forty minutes after Benson alerted the regents, CU issued a news release announcing the president’s plan to retire effective July 2019.
"Hybl forwarded Benson’s retirement email to family members, including his wife, parents and brother, according to documents obtained through the open records request.
"At 10:25 a.m., Hybl’s brother [B.J. Hybl] responded: 'President Hybl.'”
We've reached out to Hybl asking to comment on The Post's report about his attempted run at the CU presidency and will circle back if we hear something.
Hybl said through a spokesperson late Oct. 22:
"The University of Colorado flourished under Bruce Benson’s 11 years of leadership. I am grateful to have served on the Board of Regents during that period. The University and Colorado are better places because of Bruce Benson’s service.
"There is no contradiction of my 2018 statement to you. I was prepared to serve as the interim president of CU in case such a role were needed. Fortunately, it was not. I never sought nor applied for the permanent job of president."