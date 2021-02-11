El Paso County’s COVID-19 incidence rate isn’t dropping as quickly as it was, public health officials say, warning that this could slow the move toward looser restrictions.
The county’s seven-day incidence stands at 122.5 per 100,000 as of Feb. 10, up from 113.9 per 100,000 a week earlier.
“For the last six days, our incidence has started to plateau, hovering between 120-130, and our positivity is between 5.45 percent [and] 5.75 percent,” said Fadi Youkhana, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health.
“If this continues, it means our progress toward Level Blue will be slowed.
"In order to continue lowering our numbers and moving toward less restrictions, we need our community to continue practicing diligence in mask wearing, social distancing, and getting vaccinated for those who are eligible.”
El Paso County COVID-19 metrics, based on data through Wednesday, Feb. 10, include:
Average daily cases in the last seven days: 126
Seven-day positivity as of Feb. 9: 5.58 percent (down from 6.32 percent as of Feb. 3)
Hospitalizations in the last seven days: 31
Deaths in the last seven days: 4
For more comprehensive local data, see the COVID-19 data dashboard.
On Feb. 6 Colorado moved to a new COVID-19 Dial 2.0, which increased the incidence metrics for each level (or color) on the Dial — meaning most counties will now operate in a “lower” color with fewer restrictions. The new metrics are based on 7-day metrics instead of 14 day metrics.
At the same time, El Paso County moved down to Level Yellow: Concern, loosening restrictions for restaurants, personal services, gyms and fitness centers.
In order to move to Level Blue and expand capacities more broadly, El Paso County needs to meet the following metrics:
15-100 cases per 100,000
5 percent or less positivity rate
No more than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day