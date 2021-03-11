El Paso County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has been below 5 percent for the fourth day in a row.
“The positivity rate is a critical measure because it gives an indication of how widespread the virus is in El Paso County,” said Fadi Youkhana, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health.
“While the positivity rate is trending toward Level Blue in the state’s dial, the county’s incidence remains above 100.”
The county's incidence rate, which is the number of cases per 100,000 people, was 118.5 as of March 10. That translates to about 857 cases in El Paso County.
El Paso County is at Level Yellow: Concern on the state's dial.
The county’s other metrics include:
Average daily cases in the last seven days: 122 (down from 132 the previous day)
Seven-day positivity: 4.58 percent (down from 4.72 percent the previous day)
Hospital admissions in the last seven days (March 4-10): 18 (down from 34 during the previous seven days)
Deaths in the last seven days (March 4-10): 3 (down from 4 during the previous seven days)
VACCINE UPDATE
As of data through March 9, 109,747 people in El Paso County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 63,803 have received both doses.
In total, El Paso County has administered 171,929 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit elpasocountyhealth.org.
TESTING SITE CLOSURES
All Mako COVID-19 community-based testing sites will be closed Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14, due to expected bad weather. Locations include Fountain, Northern Colorado Springs and the Citadel Mall. They will reopen as scheduled at 8 a.m., Monday, March 15.
The Falcon/Peyton testing site will be open as scheduled Tuesday, March 16.
El Paso County Public Health warns that with St. Patrick’s Day and spring break approaching, it’s critical to practice prevention: wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and stay home when sick.