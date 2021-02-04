El Paso County will receive 12,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine early next week. This follows a Feb. 3 statement from El Paso County Public Health saying the county “has not received vaccine supply proportionate to population, and this needs to be remedied quickly.”
Public Health and El Paso County announced leadership at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had notified them of the increased number of doses Feb. 4.
“This is part of an ongoing commitment from CDPHE to increase vaccine allocation to El Paso County and the County anticipates increased doses in coming weeks,” the Public Health statement reads.
The 12,900 doses will go directly to UCHealth, Safeway, Centura, Optum/Mountain View Medical, and Peak Vista Community Health Centers for distribution to people 70 and older in El Paso County.
“It is vital to our efforts to get more supplies from the state. CDPHE makes the decisions on vaccine distribution,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director.
“We appreciate CDPHE for recognizing the need for more vaccines in El Paso County. This will allow us to vaccinate more people in the priority groups as established by the state. There is no higher priority than getting vaccines in arms so that we can prevent disease and move our county along the path to recovery.”
More than 53,000 first doses have been administered in the county within a month and a half.
“El Paso County Public Health has been tenacious in lobbying the State for additional vaccines for El Paso County, and we appreciate this effort,” said Mayor John Suthers. “We have the capacity to vaccinate many more people than we’ve had supply to reach, and these additional doses will significantly impact our progress.”
Vaccinations are currently by appointment only. Eligible individuals should contact their health providers, or call 2-1-1 to reach a vaccine provider. A complete list of providers is at www.elpasocountyhealth.org.