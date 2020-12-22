The El Paso County Board of Commissioners needs a citizen volunteer to serve on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications for the open position are due by Jan. 18, 2021.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program, under what conditions an offender can participate in a program, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility.
The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants, and advises the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on work release and other community corrections matters in the Fourth Judicial District.
The Corrections Board is comprised of the following members or their representative: District Attorney, Sheriff, Chief Probation Officer, Manager of Parole Operations, Deputy State Public Defender, District Court Judge, El Paso County Court representative, Police Office representative, Teller County representative, a mental health representative, and six citizen-at-large representatives.
All representatives are indefinite positions, except for the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.
The board meets on the second Wednesday of the month at noon, either virtually or at the Regional Development Center in Colorado Springs. Additionally, board members individually review and vote on about 22 cases each week.
The Corrections Board is seeking one Citizen at Large Member.
The volunteer application is at www.elpasoco.com and can be accessed at: https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer/
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.