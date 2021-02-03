Current numbers show El Paso County “has not received [COVID-19] vaccine supply proportionate to population, and this needs to be remedied quickly,” El Paso County Public Health said in a statement released Feb. 3.
The full statement reads:
“El Paso County Public Health and local governments are in close communication with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about the vaccine allotment for our County. Current numbers have shown that the County has not received vaccine supply proportionate to population, and this needs to be remedied quickly. CDPHE is aware of the discrepancy and we look forward to working together to address [it].
“Vaccine distribution is a complex process and we will continue to work with our state and local partners to provide the maximum number of available vaccines to our eligible populations. The El Paso County Vaccine Consortium is working to get vaccines in arms as quickly as possible, but these efforts hinge on receiving more vaccine supply.”
According to Public Health data through Feb. 1, El Paso County COVID-19 vaccine metrics are as follows.
Doses administered: 50,701
Immunization series completed: 12,500
Seven-day average daily doses administered: 1,382
Phase(s): Phase 1A and Phase 1B.1
Age 70 and older: 17,857 (27.5 percent) have received at least one dose, and 2,431 (3.7 percent) have completed the vaccination series.
“Commendable work is being accomplished in the face of limited and unpredictable supplies federally to the state to our county,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health director.
“How quickly we’re able to increase vaccinations for El Paso County communities all hinges on vaccine supplies to our county.”
Gov. Polis announced Jan. 29 that providers will be able to vaccinate anyone 65 and over, Pre-K-12 educators and child care workers beginning Feb. 8, under a new phase called 1B.2 in the state’s updated phased priority groups.
Some King Soopers pharmacies have received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers and seniors 70 and older. Visit www.kingsoopers.com/rx/guest/vaccination-appointments for more information.
El Paso County Public Health experts emphasize that normal COVID-19 vaccination side effects “may feel like the flu, but it is critical to get the second shot unless a vaccine provider or doctor says otherwise.
“It is important that everyone — including people who have been vaccinated — continue to follow prevention practices such as wearing a mask, social distancing and frequently washing your hands.”