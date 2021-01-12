Newly-elected Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen and three El Paso County Commissioners confirmed their oath of office Jan. 12 at Centennial Hall.
Allen was sworn in by the Honorable William B. Bain, Chief Judge of the Fourth Judicial District. Allen begins his first four-year term representing both El Paso County and Teller County.
Chief Judge Bain also administered the oath of office to newly-elected Commissioner Carrie Geitner, representing District 2. District 2 extends from east side Colorado Springs neighborhoods through Cimarron Hills, Falcon, Peyton, Calhan and Ramah. It was formerly represented by Mark Waller.
Also sworn in was incumbent Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, representing District 3. District 3 includes the western portion of El Paso County including Palmer Lake, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, west side Colorado Springs and extending south to the Fremont County line.
The final oath was taken by incumbent Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, Jr. representing District 4. District 4 encompasses the southern portion of El Paso County east of Highway 115 including Fort Carson, Security-Widefield, Fountain and Hanover.
Each commissioner begins a new four-year term.