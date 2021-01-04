El Paso County moves from Level Red: Severe Risk to Level Orange: High Risk on Monday, Jan. 4.
This means restaurants can reopen indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, offices can operate at 25 percent capacity (although remote work is strongly encouraged), indoor events can be held at 25 percent capacity and gyms remain at 25 percent capacity. Bars remain closed.
To move to Level Orange, the county’s two-week incidence had to fall below 350 cases per 100,000 population for a period of 14 days.
The county’s metrics through Jan. 3 are:
14-day incidence: 479.7 (down from 557.5 on Dec. 28)
14-day positivity: 9.13 percent (up from 8.59 percent Dec. 28)
Hospital admissions in the last seven days (Dec. 28-Jan. 3): 49 (down from 72 during the previous seven days, Dec. 22-28)
