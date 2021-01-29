The El Paso County Department of Public Health issued a news release Jan. 28 reporting the county's two-week incidence is 302.3 and the positivity rate is 5.98 percent as of Jan. 27. Public Health's COVID-19 data, which is updated daily online, shows the incidence saw a continued decline, falling to 285.7 as of Jan. 28, however, the positivity rate climbed to 6.47 percent.
The positivity rate has been rising since Jan. 25, up 28 percent week over week.
"Although El Paso County has been in Level Orange since January 4, when Gov. [Jared] Polis and the state moved several counties in Level Red to Level Orange, El Paso County officially crossed into the threshold for Level Orange on Saturday, January 23 when the incidence reached 349.9," the release said.
“We’ve seen notable progress in our COVID-19 metrics as defined by the state. We have not experienced these downward trends since early to mid-October,” Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health director, said in the release. “These trends reflect concerted COVID-19 prevention actions and are a testament to what can be achieved when El Paso County communities work together to create collective impact. I’m grateful to everyone who has stepped up during these difficult times to help each other and to slow the spread of the virus.”
As of data through Jan. 28, El Paso County COVID-19 metrics include:
- 14-day incidence: 285.7 (down from 305.3 the previous day)
- Average daily cases in the last 14 days: 147.4 (down from 157.6 the previous day)
- 14-day positivity: 6.47% (up from 5.98% the previous day)
- Hospital admission daily average over the the last 14 days: 6.79 (down from 6.86 during the previous day)
"We are moving in the right direction on the COVID dial, and shifting our community closer to normalcy,” Mayor John Suthers said in the release. “An incredible amount of credit goes to our residents, who for the most part, have been faithfully doing the right thing, thinking of others, exercising caution and listening to the guidance of credible health experts. We know that we need to continue these behaviors for a while longer as we increase the number of people who are vaccinated against the virus, but the end is in sight, and I am grateful to our residents, partners and local businesses for their commitment to moving our community beyond this crisis.”
“It's been a difficult few months for our community and businesses, and I'm thrilled the numbers are down,” El Paso County Board Chairman Stan VanderWerf said in the release. “I want to express my appreciation to public health and our citizens, who have worked hard to reduce these numbers. El Paso County remains committed to keeping our community healthy, businesses open and our workforce thriving. We are working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the state to approve the 5 Star program. We continue to explore other initiatives for the greater reopening of local restaurants and businesses.”
To be eligible for Level Yellow, El Paso County needs to meet and sustain all three metrics: incidence, percent positivity, and stable or declining hospitalizations for a two-week rolling period, the release said.
"Currently, the biggest barrier preventing El Paso County from being eligible to move to Level Yellow is our two-week incidence," according to the release. "Although our incidence has trended in a positive direction, El Paso County needs to reach an incidence of 175 or below to move to a less restrictive level.
"We encourage residents to continue diligently practicing prevention measures: wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, stay home when sick, and limit gatherings."
For more information, visit elpasocountyhealth.org.