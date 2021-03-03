As of March 1, 89,142 people in El Paso County had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to El Paso County Public Health, a total of 130,816 doses have been administered and 42,024 people are fully vaccinated.
Other metrics include:
Seven-day average daily doses administered: 2,664
Age 70 and above: 36,332 (56%) at least one dose, 20,679 (31.9%) series complete
Age 65-69: 13,806 (43.6%) at least one dose, 1,208 (3.8%) series complete
POP-UP CLINICS
El Paso County Public Health will vaccinate 1,200 people at a pop-up clinic Mar. 6-7 with the new Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine.
The FDA authorized the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Feb. 27. The vaccine is a single dose, as opposed to the two doses for Pfizer and Moderna, and is effective against the most serious outcomes of the disease, including severe cases, hospitalizations and death.
Those in Phase 1B.3 and earlier phases in the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan will be able to schedule an appointment. This includes:
Coloradans age 60 and older;
frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture; and
people aged 16-59 with two more high-risk conditions. Please note, the state has indicated specific high-risk conditions that qualify. View the full eligibility list on the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan.
Vaccines will be offered by appointment only, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment on Saturday, Mar. 6, click here.
To schedule an appointment on Sunday, Mar. 7, click here.
OUTBOUND CALL CENTER
The El Paso County Vaccine Consortium continues to prioritize vaccinating seniors 70 and older. Beginning Mar. 3, an outbound call center was activated to schedule appointments for seniors 70 and older who are currently on provider waitlists. Seniors may receive a call with the option to be contacted to make an appointment or be removed from the waitlist.
Be aware of possible scams, Public Health warned. An official El Paso County caller will never ask for insurance information, social security numbers, home address or personally identifiable information. There is no fee to receive the vaccine.
PHASED VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PLAN UPDATED
On Friday, Feb. 26, the state updated its phased vaccine distribution plan. The latest version includes an additional category as part of Phase 1B (now broken down into Phase 1B.1, 1B.2, 1B.3, and 1B.4) and also combined Phases 2 and 3 into one phase.
Beginning Mar. 5, Colorado will move to Phase 1B.3, which expands eligibility to people age 60 and older, frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture, and people age 16-59 with two or more high-risk conditions (see a list of what is considered a high-risk condition here).