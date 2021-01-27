The El Paso County Board of Health has waived 2021 license fees for full-service retail food establishments, bars and taverns to give relief to restaurants hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board voted unanimously for the waiver Jan. 27. The action was made possible by Senate Bill 20B-001, in which the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment directed counties to waive the license renewal fee for specific license types.
This bill provides financial assistance to 1,568 (57 percent) of the 2,733 RFEs in El Paso County, resulting in over $620,000 in waived fees.
RFEs that were not included in this waiver include grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile units, and businesses with limited food preparation that are not bars or taverns. The Colorado Legislature had determined that these types of businesses were less likely to suffer critical harm from the capacity and indoor dining restrictions imposed by state public health orders.
Reduced seating capacity due to COVID-19 does not result in a license change.
NEXT STEPS
Establishments that have received fee waivers will receive a letter outlining this information along with their license by April.
For establishments that have not received fee waivers and must pay their license renewal, the payment deadline has been extended to March 31, 2021, and these establishments have been sent notification letters.
All 2020 licenses have been extended to cover the delay in license distribution.
More detail is on El Paso County Public Health’s website under the retail food establishment page.