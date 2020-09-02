El Paso County’s Veterans Service Office announced the finalists for the 4th Annual Veteran of the Year. El Paso Count honors one veteran annually, for his or her efforts defending the country and continued willingness to serve local veterans and the community.
“Veterans deserve our support and recognition for their exemplary military service, outstanding community service and endless encouragement to other local veterans. The Veteran of the Year award is our way to honor an El Paso County Veteran for their contributions to our community,” Marshall Bosworth, El Paso County’s veteran service officer, said in a news release. “The finalists are very deserving, and we look forward to announcing this year’s Veteran of the Year.”
The 2020 Finalists Include:
- Glen Cooper
- Nanette Brédé Mueller
- James A. Reid
- Martin L. Trujillo
The Veteran of the Year ceremony begins at noon Sept. 10 at the El Paso County Veterans Monument in Bear Creek Regional Park, 2002 Creek Crossing. The location is next to the Community Services Department office building, one block east of 21st Street off W. Rio Grande Street.