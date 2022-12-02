In light of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, the Business Journal has compiled a short list of ways you can help the victims of this tragedy, as well as the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.
Club Q Donations tinyurl.com/forClubQ
(Organized by Bread and Roses Legal Center, this fund provides direct support to survivors and their families; 100 percent of funds will support survivors.)
Support the Club Q Victims gofund.me/ecc85ae3
(Organized by Good Judy Garage and verified by GoFundMe as a legitimate fundraiser, this site has legal counsel and a steering committee to distribute 100 percent of funds directly to victims.)
Donate to nonprofits that support and protect LGBTQ+ people
Inside Out Youth Services insideoutys.org
One Colorado one-colorado.org
The Trevor Project | For Young LGBTQ Lives thetrevorproject.org