Downtown parking garages run by the city of Colorado Springs' Parking Enterprise moved to a $2 daily flat fee Nov. 23.
Previously, the rate was $1 an hour and a flat $1 fee after 4 p.m. and on weekends. Garage users will pay upon entry.
The change aims to simplify garage parking in Downtown Colorado Springs.
The three garages are located at the intersections of Colorado and Nevada Avenues, Kiowa Street and Nevada Avenue, and Cascade Avenue and Bijou Street.
The rate remains the same for garage users who pay each month. Monthly permit holders will need to continue to use their card to enter and exit the garages.
Even though the exit arms will automatically open as cars exit, monthly users must still use their card to register that they have left to prevent any difficulty in entering the next time they use the garage.
Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Parking for more information.