Development giant Greystar and its joint venture equity partner, Origin Investments, have announced plans for what will be downtown Colorado Springs’ largest apartment community.
The $96.1 million, six-story Elan Pikes Peak is Greystar's first foray into the local market.
Under construction at 400 E. Pikes Peak Ave., the 321-apartment complex is slated for completion mid-2023 and will offer market-rate rents starting at $1,400.
“We are attracted to downtown Colorado Springs for a growing number of reasons and are thrilled to introduce this new community,” said Bo Chapman, managing director of development at Greystar.
“The current supply of high-quality residences in the urban center does not meet the demand of the growing population of motivated, outdoor enthusiasts seeking the lifestyle Colorado Springs — and our new community — has to offer.”
The project will offer a mix of studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes ranging from 480 to 1,368 square feet that will feature smart thermostats, lighting and apartment entry.
The apartment homes are being designed with the shift to remote work in mind — many include built-in desks, while amenity spaces include private and co-working spaces.
The community will include 368 parking spaces, 13,000 square feet of interior amenity space and 25,000 square feet of exterior amenity space in three expansive courtyards, including a lap pool, spa, fitness courtyard, grilling area and Zen garden.
Interior amenities include a clubhouse, game room, sky deck with sweeping vistas, two-story state-of-the-art fitness center, dog wash and bike shop. The community will also offer a 7,500-square-foot dog park on an adjacent parcel to the north.
“We are excited to be partnering with one of the pre-eminent national multifamily developers to bring Colorado Springs a development that will cater to the explosive growth being experienced there,” said Thomas Briney, director of acquisitions at Origin Investments.
Residents of Elan Pikes Peak will have easy access to a range of amenities, from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum to the new stadium currently under construction for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, outdoor concerts and dozens of restaurants, bars and retail establishments.
“Colorado Springs is less and less the little brother of Denver,” Briney said. “Through several catalytic new developments and substantial investment from city leaders, it’s beginning to bud as its own vibrant city.”
The builder for the project is Greystar Construction Group and the architect is Meeks + Partners.
Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than 713,000 units/beds.
Origin Investments provides institutional-quality real estate investments to individual investors, family offices and advisors. The firm acquires, owns and operates multifamily real estate across fast-growing markets in the United States.