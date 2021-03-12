Colorado Springs Utilities is partnering with a Colorado natural gas producer and an infrastructure operator for a Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG) pilot project that will monitor natural-gas emissions.
The three partners are teaming with Project Canary, a Denver-based B-Corp, which will provide technologies, data monitoring to measure methane emissions and independent RSG certification.
The unique wellhead-to-burner-tip RSG pilot extends across the energy value chain — from production, transportation and marketing of RSG — for consumer and community use locally in Colorado.
During the project, CSU will purchase certified RSG produced by Bayswater Exploration & Production, a Colorado-based oil and natural gas development company.
The certified RSG will be gathered and processed by Rimrock Energy Partners before being delivered to Colorado Interstate Gas Company (a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Inc.) which will transport the certified RSG to Colorado Springs Utilities.
“This partnership will allow us to further diversify our energy portfolio and expand our commitment to environmental stewardship,” Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said.
“This is the first-of-its-kind pilot project in the nation, and I’m proud to say we are at the forefront of exploring this newly evolving Responsibly Sourced Gas market,” he said.
Project Canary applies science, technology and data in providing real-time, continuous air emissions monitoring and through its TrustWell certification process, independently reviews, verifies and scores more than 300 engineering and operational aspects of natural gas production and delivery categories including air, water land and community.
Project Canary has partnered with nearly two dozen large exploration and production, pipeline and utility companies and deployed its technology across 100 different well pads, including in Colorado, where the state has nation-leading on-site emissions monitoring regulations.
“Project Canary’s solution dramatically transforms how companies measure environmental performance by combining real-time, on-site monitoring with trusted, independent verification and analysis,” said Chris Romer, Project Canary co-founder and CEO.
Bayswater has continuous monitoring on more than 90 percent of its Colorado production and will aim to earn TrustWell certification of “Gold” or better for Weld County operations contributing to the pilot project.
“This partnership with Project Canary allows us to demonstrate that we responsibly develop clean natural gas by using real-time, continuous emission monitoring data along with operational best practices,” said Bayswater Exploration & Production President and CEO Steve Struna. “Stakeholders are looking to companies to enhance transparency regarding operations.
“This win-win partnership enables us to produce both oil and natural gas resources in an environmentally responsible manner while attracting new customers and markets.”
Rimrock Energy Partners is a provider of midstream services in the Denver-Julesburg Basin.
Kinder Morgan will transport gas purchased by Colorado Springs Utilities from Bayswater through its Colorado Interstate Gas Company pipeline.
As a member of the ONE Future Coalition, Kinder Morgan is part of a group of companies working to voluntarily reduce methane emissions across the natural gas value chain to 1 percent or less by 2025.
“Kinder Morgan has worked with Colorado Springs Utilities for over 90 years to provide reliable and affordable natural gas to communities and businesses in Colorado,” Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Pipelines Commercial VP Will Brown said.
“We are excited to be part of this industry-led pilot as we evaluate new opportunities to responsibly deliver low-carbon energy for the benefit of the people, communities and business we serve.”