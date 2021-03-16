The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County have issued a reminder for local businesses who collect sales taxes: It’s not too late to apply for the COVID-19 joint sales tax relief program.
The last day for a business to apply is March 31, 2021.
The sales tax relief program was instituted jointly by the El Paso Board of County Commissioners and the city of Colorado Springs to offer businesses impacted by COVID-19 to keep a portion of the sales taxes they collect.
An applicant only needs to apply once to get the benefit from both the city and the county portions of sales taxes.
Businesses can apply here.