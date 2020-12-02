The United States will see “a surge upon a surge” of COVID-19 infections in the coming month thanks to the holidays, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned at a press conference with Governor Jared Polis Dec. 1.
“We're going to be looking at 30 or more days of a period of precarious risk,” Fauci said. “Because even though we're out of the Thanksgiving season, we are rapidly going to merge into the season of people shopping, crowding, preparing, perhaps even the ill-advised office parties — if they can exist anymore — and then the Christmas holidays, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
“The numbers were already going up” before Thanksgiving, Fauci said. Polis told the news conference that Colorado saw 4,405 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 1.
“Colorado is not alone in seeing a spike in cases. … If you look across the United States we are really in a public health crisis right now, because we're having a surge the likes of which is worse than the surges that we all saw in the late winter, early spring,” Fauci said.
“Because of a variety of circumstances … we have between 100,000 and 200,000 cases a day [nationwide], between 1,000 and 2,000 deaths per day, and over 90,000 hospitalizations. To say it's challenging is to really say the least.”
But, Fauci emphasized, it’s not too late to “crush the outbreak.”
“We have a month or more where it is in our hands right now, to see if we can mitigate it,” he said. “And you mitigate it by doing the things that Governor Polis has been telling us to do and that I have been reiterating over and over: uniform wearing of masks; physical distancing; avoiding crowds in congregate settings, particularly indoors; going outdoors ... as much as you possibly can; washing your hands frequently.
“Avoid the things that we know are pleasant and desirable — though they are dangerous now — like family and friends getting together. … A single person who is without symptoms and infected can infect several of the people in there, including those who are vulnerable to severe consequences. So it's not too late to do something about it.
“I'll repeat it for you: Help is in fact on the way. Vaccines are literally on the threshold for us in the month of December. … As we get into January, February and March we’ll get more and more of the priority groups and as we get into April, we’ll have vaccines for the general population.
“We can crush this outbreak just the way we did with smallpox, with polio and with measles,” Fauci said. “We can do it. We just need to hang together, a bit longer because not only Colorado but so many states are at the brink of being overrun with regard to their capability of taking care of people in a proper way, particularly in intensive care.”