El Paso County's COVID-19 daily case count is no longer dropping.
“After a period of sustained decline, the number of daily cases is starting to plateau," said Fadi Youkhana, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health Data and Analytics Office.
"The rest of this week will be telling in terms of whether the holidays have an impact on our numbers.”
Through Jan. 11, El Paso County’s COVID-19 metrics are:
14-day incidence: 515.6 per 100,000 people (down from 521.1 per 100,000 people on Jan. 10). That's 3,664 cases in the last 14 days.
Average daily cases in the last seven days: 270 (down from 286 the previous day)
14-day positivity: 8.92 percent (down from 9.14 percent the previous day)
Hospital admissions in the last seven days (Jan. 5-11): 75 (down from 83 during the previous seven days, Dec. 29-Jan. 4)
As of Jan. 12, El Paso County COVID-19 vaccination metrics include:
21,754 total doses administered
Seven-day average of doses administered: 1,386 (up from 1,321 on the previous day)
“We know that with a new year and the continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, people are eager to return to a sense of normalcy,” said Kimberly Pattison, communicable disease program manager for El Paso County Public Health.
“To help us get there, we need everyone to continue to practice prevention measures until the vaccine is more widely available for everyone. By using all the tools available to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick, and vaccinating the most at-risk populations — this will have the maximum impact on lowering disease in our community.”