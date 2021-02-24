El Paso County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has jumped 20 percent over the past week.
The incidence rate, which is the number of cases per 100,000 people, is 145.2 as of February 23. That translates to about 1,050 cases in El Paso County.
The incidence rate was 121.1 as of Feb. 16. There is no change in 7-day average hospital admissions, which sits at 5.14 as of Feb. 23.
There have been three COVID-19 deaths in El Paso County over the past seven days.
El Paso County Public Health released vaccine data current as of Feb. 22, including:
Total doses administered: 110,331
People vaccinated: 78,757
People fully vaccinated: 31,838
Seven-day average daily doses administered: 2,412
Age 70 and above: 34,186 (52.7 percent) have received at least one dose and 13,745 (21.2 percent) have completed the immunization series
The county is currently covering Phase 1A, 1B.1 and 1B.2 in the phased vaccination distribution plan.
EQUITY CLINICS BOOST VACCINATIONS
This past weekend saw pop-up equity clinic events across El Paso County. El Paso County Public Health and Servicios de la Raza (in conjunction with the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce) vaccinated more than 900 people Feb. 19-20. Peak Vista Community Health Centers vaccinated 1,110 people at their pop-up clinic Feb. 19-20. UCHealth vaccinated 363 people at their pop-up clinic on Feb. 20.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit elpasocountyhealth.org.