El Paso County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday, June 1, to recognize and appropriate American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of approximately $70 million.
The American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress earlier this year and signed into law by President Biden allocated $65.1 billion in direct aid to counties for costs associated with the ongoing response and recovery from the pandemic, and to lay the groundwork for a strong, equitable recovery.
Under the act, El Paso County is expected to receive approximately $140 million from the federal government. The funds will be released in two phases, and the county will have until the end of 2024 to expend the funds. Funds allocated to large projects by 2024 can be spent on projects finished by the end of 2026.
The county expects to receive a second allocation of approximately $70 million within the next 12 months.
“I want to reassure our residents in El Paso County that our desire and goal is to effectively and efficiently administer ARPA funds, making sure we are doing right by and take care of our community, said District 4's Longinos Gonzalez Jr.
“I want to highlight the economic and workforce development, specifically the Regional Business Relief Grants, that we effectively administered with CARES Act dollars,” Gonzales said.
“Our economic team will work quickly to get those applications available in the coming days and weeks for those businesses that have been struggling and perhaps on the verge of failing, so that we can take care of our community, businesses and make sure people can get back to work,” he said.
The federal government outlined specific allowable uses for ARPA funding. The funds can be used to support the ongoing response and recovery to the COVID-19 pandemic and address its negative economic impact; supplement government revenue to the extent of loss for the purpose of providing public services; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure and premium pay for essential workers who couldn’t telework during the pandemic.
El Paso County Controller Nikki Simmons presented a preliminary expenditure plan for the allocation of APRA funding at the June 1 commission meeting. The plan includes:
- $20 million for economic and workforce development. This is the largest portion allocated to support the economic recovery of small businesses and tourism industries that have suffered tremendously through the pandemic, as well as strengthen the workforce through training and retraining programs for workers impacted by COVID.
- $17 million for public safety response efforts to COVID and COVID variants. This includes testing and quarantine costs as well as increased staffing and medical and intake processing costs related to COVID.
- $13 million for improving local water and stormwater infrastructure
- $10 million set aside to address future county needs
- $8 million for Public Health to address health equities and fill the gaps of other funding received for COVID response efforts
- $1 million for grant administration to provide monitoring and oversight of ARPA grant funding.
A video clip of the presentation is available on YouTube The report and presentation are also available online at admin.elpasoco.com/arpa.