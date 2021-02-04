El Paso County businesses can now apply to increase their capacity limits through the state’s 5 Star program.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved the county’s application to administer the state program locally on Monday night, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC President and CEO Dirk Draper said Feb. 3.
The local program will be available to restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, personal services and indoor events in El Paso County. Certified businesses can operate at capacity limits one level higher on the state’s COVID-19 dial framework.
Businesses must apply for the certification and demonstrate that they have implemented enhanced safety measures. They will be subject to an onsite inspection by a third-party vendor, Safebuilt, which was chosen by the county in a competitive process.
El Paso County moved to Level Orange on Jan. 4, and its COVID-19 incidence metrics reached the Level Orange threshold on Jan. 24. This positive trend allows the program to be fully implemented in El Paso County, and certified businesses will be allowed to operate at Level Yellow capacities.
Under the current Level Orange, businesses such as restaurants can operate indoors at 25 percent capacity. Those that are certified under the 5 Star program will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity, El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said.
A regional coalition of local governments and organizations have been working with the state since late 2020 to certify El Paso County.
The program is completely voluntary and businesses should learn about the state’s program framework to decide whether it will be a good fit for their business model.
El Paso County, the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, the city of Fountain, town of Monument, the city of Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake and other community partners are each bringing tools and resources to launch the 5 Star Program and to implement the program in a way that is easy for businesses.
For a step-by-step guide and resources visit CSCEDC.com/5Star.
The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center is holding a free webinar Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. to help businesses navigate the application and inspection process. Register here.
“We’re proud of our community for working together to reduce the spread of the virus and enable us to apply for the state’s program,” Draper said. “Certifying businesses is a significant step forward in our regional recovery efforts. We’re ready to help businesses become certified and safely increase their service to customers.”